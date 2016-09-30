MAURICE
CLEGHORN
BATES, 83
9/9/1933 - 9/28/2016
LAKELAND - Maurice Cleghorn Bates, with his wife by his side went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, September 28, 2016. He was born on September 9, 1933 in Athens, MI. He graduated from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek, MI and continued to earn his education as a Machinist. He retired from the Eaton Corporation in 1995. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed building, traveling, gardening, spending time with family and his church work. Maurice married Patricia Jane Quinn on March 25, 1978.
Maurice is survived by: wife: Patricia Jane Bates, son: Thomas Andr'e Endicott, son: Richard Alan Bates, son: Joseph Adam Bates, daughter: Sherry Lynn (William) Teschner, daughter: Susan Kay (Brandt) Stephenson, daughter: Sandra Ann Ellis, daughter: Robin Ann Quinn Keiffer, daughter: Nancy Jane (Steven) Stephens, son: Vincent Louis Quinn, twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Bates, his mother, Mary Hiatt, and his sister, Ann Reynolds.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2016, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2337 S. Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
