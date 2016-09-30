MILDRED 'BONNIE'
PEPPER, 83
LAKELAND - Mildred 'Bonnie' Pepper, 83, passed away Sept. 28, 2016 at Hawthorne Inn. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hawthorne Inn for their excellent care they provided.
Bonnie was born in Bartow, FL on Nov. 15, 1932, and was the owner of Bonnie's Interiors & Custom Drapery. She retired to Crystal River, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Crystal River. Bonnie enjoyed her time on the water with her husband and family, scalloping, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Pepper. She is survived by her daughter, Patti Wooley; sons, Peter Kantor and Michael (Loti) Kantor; brother, John (Tonie) Vogt; grandchildren, Peter (Suna) Kantor, Jr., Paul (Amy) Kantor, Alex Kantor, Natalie Kantor, Michael Wooley, Michelle (Justin) Cooley, Lauren (Mike) Davison and Ryan (Jennifer) Kantor; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sat. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home, followed by interment at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2016