6/7/1947 - 9/27/2016



LAKE CITY - Mrs. Julie Ann Mullis Myers, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening in the Still Waters Assisted Living Facility in Lake City following an extended illness.

The daughter of the late Clyde Julian and Hazel Louise Rollins Mullis, Mrs. Myers had been a resident of Lake City since 1988 after moving here from Lakeland Florida. She worked for several years for Dennis Roberts in the Public Defender's Office prior to becoming a Legislative Aide to then Senator Charles Williams. She continued in her position through the tenures of Senators Dwight Stansel and Debbie Boyd prior to retiring. Julie was very active in several local community activities prior to her ill health. She was a member of the Live Oak Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club of Jasper; she was past board member of Happy House and the Lifestyle Enrichment Center of Lake City. She supported the Ronald McDonald Homes and was an advocate for Alzheimer's research. Julie was a certified diver, a sports enthusiast and a very avid Gator fan. She was a former member and organist of the St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mulberry, Fl. and vas an active member of St. James Episcopal Church of Lake City where she enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the piano when needed.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Myers of Lake City, a (daughter Lori Leigh Robinson of Lake City; two step sons M.J. Myers, and Edward Myers; her brother Clyde Julian II, 'Hank' Mullis (Martha) and a sister, Sandra Lynn Mullis Thompson (Ernie). Four grandchildren Noah Kristofer Robinson, Ben, Bailey and Eddie Myers and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00-7:00 Friday evening at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home in Lake City.

Visitation will be Sunday October 2, 2016 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home- 1300 E. Canal Street, Mulberry, Fl. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will immediately follow the service in the Wildwood Cemetery located in Bartow, Fl.

In Lieu of flowers and food the family requests donations be made to the Central & North Florida Chapter, 2180 W. State Road 434, Suite 1100 Longwood, Fl. 32779.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home, 458 South Marion Ave, Lake City Fl. 32025 (386) 752-1234. You are invited to sign the on-line family guestbook at

. Services in Mulberry are being entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 E. Canal Street, Mulberry, Fl. 33860. (863) 425-1131. Condolences may be sent to the family @

seiglerfuneralhome.net.



1300 E.Canal St.

Mulberry , FL 33860

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.