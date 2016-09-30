VIRGINIA E.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA E. OKONIEWSKI.
OKONIEWSKI, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Virginia E. Okoniewski was born 12/30/1939 in Chicago, Illinois; passed away on 9/28/2016 in Tampa, Fl.
Virginia moved to Winter Haven from Chicago in 1972. She was an Office Manager for a trucking Co. and of the Catholic faith.
Predeceased by daughter Christine Okoniewski, she is survived by husband Jerry Okoniewski of Winter Haven, daughter, Sandy Sanders (Brian) Apopka, daughter, Cindy Baker (Keith) Winter Haven and 4 grandchildren.
The family will have a private memorial service.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2016