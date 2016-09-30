PATRICIA SINGER BROWN

Obituary

PATRICIA SINGER
BROWN

JACKSBORO, TN. - A Celebration of life for Patricia Brown, who was called home 9/20/16, will be 10/8, 1-4 @ Reynolds Rd. Bapt. Ch., 1135 Reynolds Rd, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2016
