EDOUARD LHERISSON

Obituary

EDOUARD
LHERISSON, 94

WINTER HAVEN - Edouard Lherisson, 94, died 8/25/16. Visit: 9/30, 6-8pm Word of Life Worship Ctr, Ave Q NW. Svc: COG the Bibleway, Inwood, 11am on 10/1.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com