WILSON, 62
10/16/2016 - 9/22/2016
VALDOSTA, GA. - Ricky Joe Wilson, age 62, passed away September 22, 2016 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Ricky was born on October 15, 1953 in Nevada, Iowa. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a truck driver. He moved from Mulberry to Valdosta, Ga. several years ago.
He is survived by his sons David Wilson and Jan Wilson, five grandchildren, brother Steven Wilson, sisters Cheryl Gillileo and Brenda Riley.
The family will receive friends Monday October 3, 2016 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl. Military honors will be Tuesday October 4, 2016 at 1:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fl.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home-Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2016