LEXINGTON, KY. - William Martin 'Bill' Denny passed away in Lexington, Kentucky on September 25, 2016.
Born in Columbus, Ohio on Feb 19, 1927, he attended Central High School and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard at age 17 during WWII. After discharge he studied at OSU and worked at Columbia Gas of Ohio for 37 years. He was also a lifelong musician and eventually retired to Lakeland, Florida.
He is survived by Marjorie, his wife of 62 years; daughters, Melody Matthews (Troy), Holly Mattingly (Lexington), Wendy Denny (Pittsburgh), and Lou Linak (Columbus); brother Dale Denny (Raleigh, N.C.); 4 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation at 10 AM and service at 12 noon on Oct 8, at Milward-Man o' War Funeral Home in Lexington, Kentucky, (859) 272-3414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army and First United Methodist Church Andover in Lexington.
