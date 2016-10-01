|
CURTIS W.
|
MURRAY, 90
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Curtis W. Murray, age 90, a resident of Auburndale passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at his home with family.
Mr. Murray was born August 10, 1926 in Baxley, Georgia to Otis Eaton and Adel Pink (Campbell) Murray. He was an Auburndale resident since 1960 coming from Georgia where he grew up on a farm with his parents and siblings. Curtis was a retired Long Distance Truck Driver and a United States Navy veteran where he served his country in Pearl Harbor. He attended Cannan Temple, Legacy Community, Berea Baptist, Lake Ida Assembly of God and was of the Pentecostal faith. Curtis enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers - Cecil, Troy, Harold & David; 3 sisters Laverne, Aline & Debra and daughter-in-law, Vonnda D. Murray.
Curtis is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 70 years: Catherine 'Nanny' Murray, 4 sons: Pete (Beth) Murray, both of Auburndale, Larry Dale (Sandy) Murray of GA, Eston Lee Murray of Auburndale, Johnnie L. Murray of Lakeland, 2 daughters: Bobbie (Otis) Shumate, Betty (Barry) Deese, both of Auburndale, 4 brothers: George Murray of Baxley, GA, J.W. Murray of Surrency, GA, Freddy Murray of Surrency, GA, Roy Murray of Blairsville, GA, 14 grandchildren: Aaron, Jessica, Melissa, DeDe, Mark, Dale, Jason, Shannon, Chad, Angel, Johnnie Ray, Pam, Devaughn Jr., and Holly, 29 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 3, 2016 at Kersey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 2, 2016 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2016
|
|
|
|