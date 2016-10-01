KRIS ALAN
WERNER, 53
AUBURNDALE - Kris Alan Werner, 53, of Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2016. He was born on August 22, 1963 in Cherokee, IA, to James and Kay Werner.
Kris studied at DeVry, and then moved to many cities across the U.S. (Holstien, IA, Bennet, CO, St. Thomas, USVI, and Lakeland, FL) before settling in Auburndale, Florida.
Kris owned and operated 'Wild Bill's Olde Fashion Soda Pop Co.' for many years. He was proud of achieving Employee of the Month consecutively for 9 years.
As a lover of all things outdoors, his hobbies included scuba diving, fishing, traveling, and working with his hands. Kris was also known for his wit and sense of humor, always ready with a smart comeback. But what he was known for the most was the love he had for his family.
Kris is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Werner; son, Justin Werner, daughter, Tana (Jesus) Diaz; 4 grandchildren, Nathaniel Diaz, Damion Diaz, Olivia Diaz, and Jacob Diaz; parents, James and Kay Werner; siblings, Kim (Bob) Graff, Kent (Nancy) Werner, and Karen (Greg) Brunelle, and nephew, Viktor Brunelle.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Saturday October 1, at Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Rd, Lakeland. Service will begin at 11 am, with a reception in the church fellowship hall to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kris's honor to Runway to Hope, www.runwaytohope.com
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
