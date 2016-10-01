Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REX ALLEN DAMRON. View Sign

REX ALLEN

DAMRON, 57



LAKELAND - Rex Allen Damron, born November 11, 1958; passed from this life on September 29, 2016 after a prolonged battle with cancer in Lakeland, FL at the age of 57. His devotion to his family supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Allen was blessed with a large and loving family. He married the love of his life, Debra on August 10, 1980. They are lifetime residents of Polk County where he built his business in construction and founded Allen Damron Construction in 1988 and is known for quality built homes. He was proud to be awarded 'The Home of the Year' five times, but was most proud of 'Best Overall Construction' Award.

He is preceded in death by his father Elbert Damron; mother, Kathleen Weiss; brother, Timothy Damron; sister, Patsy Damron; and son, Christopher Barnett.

Allen is survived by his wife, Debra Damron; son, Jon Barnett; daughters, Joylyn Damron and Stacey Bertram; 10 grandchildren, Chelsea, Celestine, Shyanne, Ashton, Kadin, Romen, Rylan, Kamryn, Chandler and Parker; 1 great grandchild, Alice; as well as several other extended family members. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Serenity Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, 105 Arneson Avenue Auburndale, FL, 33823. 'My gift is in memory of Rex Allen Damron.'







REX ALLENDAMRON, 57LAKELAND - Rex Allen Damron, born November 11, 1958; passed from this life on September 29, 2016 after a prolonged battle with cancer in Lakeland, FL at the age of 57. His devotion to his family supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.Allen was blessed with a large and loving family. He married the love of his life, Debra on August 10, 1980. They are lifetime residents of Polk County where he built his business in construction and founded Allen Damron Construction in 1988 and is known for quality built homes. He was proud to be awarded 'The Home of the Year' five times, but was most proud of 'Best Overall Construction' Award.He is preceded in death by his father Elbert Damron; mother, Kathleen Weiss; brother, Timothy Damron; sister, Patsy Damron; and son, Christopher Barnett.Allen is survived by his wife, Debra Damron; son, Jon Barnett; daughters, Joylyn Damron and Stacey Bertram; 10 grandchildren, Chelsea, Celestine, Shyanne, Ashton, Kadin, Romen, Rylan, Kamryn, Chandler and Parker; 1 great grandchild, Alice; as well as several other extended family members. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Serenity Gardens.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, 105 Arneson Avenue Auburndale, FL, 33823. 'My gift is in memory of Rex Allen Damron.' Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

(863) 858-4474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com