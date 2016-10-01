REX ALLEN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REX ALLEN DAMRON.
DAMRON, 57
LAKELAND - Rex Allen Damron, born November 11, 1958; passed from this life on September 29, 2016 after a prolonged battle with cancer in Lakeland, FL at the age of 57. His devotion to his family supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Allen was blessed with a large and loving family. He married the love of his life, Debra on August 10, 1980. They are lifetime residents of Polk County where he built his business in construction and founded Allen Damron Construction in 1988 and is known for quality built homes. He was proud to be awarded 'The Home of the Year' five times, but was most proud of 'Best Overall Construction' Award.
He is preceded in death by his father Elbert Damron; mother, Kathleen Weiss; brother, Timothy Damron; sister, Patsy Damron; and son, Christopher Barnett.
Allen is survived by his wife, Debra Damron; son, Jon Barnett; daughters, Joylyn Damron and Stacey Bertram; 10 grandchildren, Chelsea, Celestine, Shyanne, Ashton, Kadin, Romen, Rylan, Kamryn, Chandler and Parker; 1 great grandchild, Alice; as well as several other extended family members. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Serenity Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, 105 Arneson Avenue Auburndale, FL, 33823. 'My gift is in memory of Rex Allen Damron.'
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2016