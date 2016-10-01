RAYMOND L. GERLICH

Obituary

RAYMOND L.
GERLICH, 95

LAKELAND - Raymond L. Gerlich died 9/26/16. Survived by sons, Nick & Mark Gerlich. Mem. Svc. 10 am Sat. 10/1 at Estates at Carpenters. Gentry-Morrison Serenity Grdns.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2016
