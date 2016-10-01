SARAMMA CHANDY

Obituary

SARAMMA
CHANDY, 91

LAKELAND - Saramma Chandy, 91, died Wed. 9/28/16. View. Sat. 10/1, 5-7pm & Sun., 6-9pm at India Pentecostal Church. Svc. Mon. 8:30am at the church. David Russell FH.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2016
