SCIBONA, 68
WINTER HAVEN - Sam Scibona was born 7-7-1948 in Seneca Falls, NY and died 9-23-16 in Lakeland, FL; he had suffered with Multiple Myeloma Cancer for nearly 5 years.
His father was Frank C. Scibona and his mother was Elizabeth Romeo Scibona, both are deceased, along with his twin brother Dominic Scibona.
Sam lived in Winter Haven with his wife Mary Scibona who has been his caregiver since his illness.
He served the United States Army in Vietnam from February of 1968 to October of 1970 and received a Purple Heart.
During the last 23 years of his work life he worked as a highly revered professional golf club repairman at Golf America in Lake Hamilton, FL.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Mary Ball Scibona and her son Richard Ottum of Winter Haven and his sister Shirley Netti from Seneca Falls, NY. He has 8 nieces and 5 nephews.
Father O'Brien will perform the service at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven at 9:00 AM on Wednesday October 5th.
There will be a celebration of life directly after the service at his home in Winter Haven.
