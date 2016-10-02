Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TAMPA - Mary Elizabeth Heald Williams, 98, was born July 1, 1918 in Lincoln, MA; and died September 23, 2016 in Tampa.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Maxwell Williams Jr., MD and her brother, Don Elliot Heald.

Mary is survived by her sons, J. Maxwell Williams III and wife Carol of Germantown, TN, F. Jay Williams and wife Ann of Largo, FL, and Thomas M. Williams and wife Jane of Ocoee, FL. She leaves 2 grandchildren, T. Jay Williams and wife Cresta of Manassas, VA and Joshua F. Williams of Avalon, CA. She also leaves 3 great grandchildren, Adele, Tyler, and Carter Williams of Manassas, VA; and 3 nephews.

Mary's parents, Jay Morrill and Ethel Elliot Heald, moved from Greenfield, MA to Lakeland in 1933. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1936 and from Wheaton College in Norton, MA in 1940. Two years later she married Dr. Williams at All Saints Episcopal Church in Lakeland, where she was an active member. They settled in Tampa in 1948, where she lived the rest of her life. Her last 5 years were spent at Brookdale Bayshore Assisted Living.

For over 60 years Mary was a member of Hyde Park Presbyterian Church in Tampa, serving in several ministries and on various committees. She was a homemaker and later worked as an executive secretary with Hillsborough County Schools for 20 years. She was intellectually curious all her life and was blessed with many friends.

She was a long-time member of several boards, including Hillsborough County Blood Bank and Lakeland Highlands Co-operative Association, where she served as secretary. She was also active in PEO Chapter T, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, Metropolitan Ministries, Meals on Wheels, and Beach Park and Tampa Women's Clubs. For many years she was also a member of Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club.

There will be a graveside service and burial on Oct. 4 at 12:00PM at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, with Rev. Dr. Ken Shick officiating. A visitation will be held in the sanctuary at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church in Tampa on Oct. 5 at 2:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM, with Rev. James Friesen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hyde Park Presbyterian Foundation at 1309 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, or to a .

Blount Curry Funeral Home MacDill Chapel has charge of the arrangements.



Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016

