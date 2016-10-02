Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FORD J. DeHAVEN. View Sign

FORD J. DeHAVEN, Jr., 88



ALMA, GA. - Ford J. DeHaven, Jr. died at his home in Alma, GA surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 13, 2016.

Ford was born on January 8, 1928, in Tampa, FL, to the late Ford Jewett DeHaven, Sr. and the late Margaret McCabe DeHaven, and enjoyed an active childhood in Winter Haven, FL. He graduated from Winter Haven High School, attended Saint Leo in San Antonio, FL and Florida Southern College. He joined the United States Air Force and served as a Staff Sergeant and Tail Gunner with the 341st Bomber Squadron during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and returned to Winter Haven with a growing family.

He established Gulf States Sign (which his sons and grandson continue today) and created a fast stroke lettering font still in use today. He designed and produced many signs and billboards for Cypress Gardens and many other clients, all skillfully hand lettered. After his first retirement, he moved to Lake Wales, FL, designed and built his home there, married Laura O. Dailey and opened Vital Signs of the Ridge. In 2006 Ford and Laura retired to Alma, GA and he designed his second home.

Ford was a past president and past chief referee of Florida Skeet Association, was inducted into the Florida Skeet Hall of Fame and helped form the Winter Haven Skeet & Trap Club. He was past president of the Winter Haven Lions Club and Lake Region Sportsman Club. In Baxley, GA he was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Baxley Lions Club.

He enjoyed all types of boating, fishing, hunting (in the Southeast and WY) and traveling throughout the West. Ford's favorite activity was canoe/camping trips with the family and annual family beach gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ann DeHaven and one stepson, Andrew Avinger.

Survivors include his wife Laura Dailey; two sisters: Marnie Stewart and Kay Kelly; two sons: Bill DeHaven (wife Cheryl) and Mark DeHaven (wife Kathy); two daughters: Carol DeHaven (friend Ziggy) and Nancy McKinney (husband Fletcher); two stepsons: Steve Avinger and David Avinger; eight grandchildren: Benjamin DeHaven, Summer DeHaven, Joy DeHaven, Chris DeHaven, Matthew DeHaven, Tiffany McKinney, Nichole (Nikki) McKinney and Kimber Avinger and eight great grandchildren.

A rosary and funeral Mass was held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on September 17, 2016, with Fr. Rafael Estrada and Fr. Paul O'Connell officiating. A reception followed at the church.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church building fund at P.O. Box 330, Baxley, GA, 31515.

There will be a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery on U.S. Highway 17 in Winter Haven, FL on October 22, 2016, at 11 AM.







