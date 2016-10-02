KANDISE GRANT
KEREKES, 60
ANNA MARIA - Kandise Grant Kerekes, 60, formerly of Winter Haven, passed away peacefully Sept. 26, 2016 at home in Anna Maria, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Kandi is survived by her husband of 34 years, Joe; their sons, Grant and Andrew; her mother, Betty Grant; and brother Jim Grant. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Grant.
A celebration of her life will be held at Roser Church, Anna Maria, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016