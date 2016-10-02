KANDISE GRANT KEREKES

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KANDISE GRANT KEREKES.

KANDISE GRANT
KEREKES, 60

ANNA MARIA - Kandise Grant Kerekes, 60, formerly of Winter Haven, passed away peacefully Sept. 26, 2016 at home in Anna Maria, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Kandi is survived by her husband of 34 years, Joe; their sons, Grant and Andrew; her mother, Betty Grant; and brother Jim Grant. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Grant.
A celebration of her life will be held at Roser Church, Anna Maria, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com