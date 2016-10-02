Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYBLE COBB. View Sign

SYBLE

COBB, 86



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Syble Cobb, age 86, a resident of Auburndale passed away Thurs. Sept. 29, 2016 at her home with family.

Mrs. Cobb was born April 9, 1930 in Holmes Co., FL, to William Jackson and Callie Mae (Snell) Lampp. She was a Polk Co. resident for over 60 yrs. and a retired seamstress. Syble was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale. She enjoyed shopping, reading, fishing and vacations with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond Cobb, Sr. and daughter Mary Catherine Hankins.

Syble is survived by: son: Raymond (Martha) Cobb, Jr. of Lakeland, 2 brothers: Wallace Lampp of Jacksonville, James (Dell) Lampp of Chipley, 6 grandchildren: Joella (Danny) Strickland of Groveland, Lori (Kevin) Heckle of Oviedo, Danna (Thomas) Cousins of Goose Creek, SC, Deborah (Matt) VanConant of Mulberry, James (Chrissy) Cobb and Brandy Cobb, both of Lakeland, 16 Gt. Grch, 2 Gt. Gt. Grch.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Mon. Oct. 3, 2016 at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.



