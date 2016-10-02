RICHARD 'RICK'
RILEY, 55
Roofer Retired
LAKELAND - Richard 'Rick' Riley was born November 16, 1960; died September 28, 2016, from a motorcycle accident.
He is survived by his mother Jetsy Powell; brothers, Greg, Todd, Tim, Fenton 'Hank' Riley, Bing, Loren Osborn; sister Tarla Winner; numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hwy 98, on Oct. 4th at 10:30 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to David Russell Funeral Home, Lakeland.
David Russell Funeral Home
2005 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 616-1131
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016