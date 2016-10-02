DARYA 'DEE' A.
PETERSON, 63
LAKELAND - Darya 'Dee' A. Peterson, 63, of Lakeland, FL passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. She was born in Panama Canal Zone on Jan. 20, 1953, to parents Louise T. and Howard A. Peterson. She moved with her son to Florida in Oct. 1987 from Syracuse, NY. Dee was a computer programmer with FedEx.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jana Rose. Dee is survived by her son Charles R. Dodge; daughter-in-law Rebecca Dodge; grandchildren Ryan and Emily; sister Sherry Whitmore; cousin Ron Peterson, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016