HENRY, 94
LAKELAND - George 'Bud' Henry, 94, passed away September 23, 2016. Bud, as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 21, 1922, to James and Annabelle Henry. Bud was the baby brother to his sisters, Marion and Ruth. He graduated from high school and attended Youngstown State University. Bud served in the Navy during WWII and was assigned to the famous destroyer 'Boyd,' Division 92. After the war, he had an accomplished career which included, machinist, process and methods engineer, senior estimator, chief estimator, plant manager, and general manager. Working was very important to him even after retirement when he moved to Florida and continued to work at Sampson Metal & Machine, Inc. as an estimator and consultant.
Bud married Virginia 'Ginny' Elizabeth Manning on September 1, 1946. They raised three children, James, Paula, and Susan. After living in Connecticut, Bud and Ginny retired to Florida 20 years ago. They lived in Sandpiper and enjoyed many days golfing and socializing with their friends. They enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren. Bud and Ginny were married 50 years before Ginny's passing on October 22, 1996. Bud was a very loving and caring husband and father.
For many years, Bud was active at the North Lakeland Presbyterian Church. He attended city events with his lovely friend and companion of 19 years, Nikki Oakley. They enjoyed traveling and visiting family across the country. Bud was a very good golfer until his legs wouldn't let him continue. He was one of those people that everyone liked.
Bud is survived by his daughters, Susan Theroux and Paula Benford and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Jason Henry, Rachelle Theroux, Nicole Cataldo, and Michael Benford; five great grandchildren; niece, Ruth E. Soulier; nephew, Scott Kirker; and his loving companion, Nikki Oakley.
Donations can be made in George's name to North Lakeland Presbyterian Church, 5129 US 98 North, Lakeland, FL, 33809.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016