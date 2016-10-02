EMMA J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMMA J. ELLER.
ELLER, 103
HAINES CITY - Emma J. Eller (103) born Feb. 3, 1913, went to be with Jesus on Thurs., 22 Sept. 2016.
She and her husband, Charles D., Sr. moved to Arcadia, Florida where they raised a family (Elizabeth, Charla Jean and Charles, Jr.). Emma worked in a dress shop & a jewelry store, she also tended her flowers/yard while taking great care of pet birds, squirrels and other assorted creatures... After moving to Haines City, Florida at age 62, she worked in the Dundee Packing House and the Sunshine Drug of Dundee.
She was firstmost a MOTHER and a Housewife. Mrs. Eller was a member of the First Baptist Church of Arcadia, Florida.
Miss Emma, as she was known to her many friends at the Eastwood Apartments where she lived for many years (in Haines City) was always ready with a smile and a helping hand at anytime when she was called upon. The residents of Eastwood Apartments loved and were loved in return by MISS EMMA!!!!
Mrs. Eller was preceded in death by her husband Charles Sr. and son Charles Jr. and is survived by daughters Elizabeth (Terrell) Bullock, Charla Jean (Ray) Golden, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at graveside at the family plot in Arcadia, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016