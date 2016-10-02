CHARLES D.
'C.D.' DRAWDY
HAINES CITY - Charles D. 'C.D.' Drawdy, age 88, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2016, at his home in Haines City.
Born November 9, 1927, in Leesburg, he was the son of the late Rhett and Evalena (Duke) Drawdy. Mr. Drawdy worked for many years in the construction industry as a drywall contractor. C.D. also served in Florida National Guard and was a mason.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 63 years, Sadie J. Drawdy of Haines City; his three children, Karen Meredith of Haines City, Charles Drawdy, Jr. (Nancy) of Riverview, and Pamela Prevatte (Rodney) of Bartow. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 6th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Friday, October 7th, at 11:00am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences to the family may be sent to whidden-mcleanfuneralhome.com .
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016