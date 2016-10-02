WILLIAM WOOD
WILBANKS, SR.
LAKELAND - William Wood Wilbanks, 87, passed away September 30, 2016.
Mr. Wilbanks was born in Tampa, FL on March 3, 1929. He was a World War II Navy veteran, and worked for General Telephone Company. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Mr. Wilbanks is survived by his wife, Joy Fields Wilbanks; son, William Wood Wilbanks, Jr.; daughters, Patricia 'Patty' Ann Headley (Gary) and Susan Marie Chastang; sister, Josephine Scobie; grandchildren, Stacie (Chris), Christie, Timmy (Sarah), Christina (Josh), Jason (Tiffany) and Stephanie; great grandchildren, Brayden, Stella, Oliver, Tanner, Aurora and Justin.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30-11am at Parkview Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11am at the church. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016