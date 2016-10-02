|
WINTER HAVEN - Dianne 'Dannie' Daniel Dougherty born in Lexington, Kentucky, January, 7, 1947, passed away Friday, September 30, 2016, in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Richard Daniel and Buddie Daniel; and her uncle, Brooke Staub.
She is survived by her children, Tres Tuttle (Stacy), Daniel Tuttle and Meredith Clem; grandchildren, Riley, MacKenzie, Hailey and Kayla; great grandchildren, Brylinn, Van and Brody; sister, Dale Lawrence (Dr. John Lawrence) Asheville, North Carolina; cousin, Lani Basberg (Jens), along with many cousins, nieces and nephews from Kentucky to the Carolinas. Her life long friends, the 'Girls' of the Class of '65 (WHHS), Kendra Ferrero, Lucy Bennett and Lou Simms.
Dannie graduated from Winter Haven High School, Class of 1965. She was very active in student activities as Senior Class Representative, Prom Committee Chairman, Tri Hi Y Service Club, a charter member of the Winter Haven High Devillettes, December Calendar Girl, Spanish Club, Homecoming Court and awarded Outstanding Senior. She attended the University of Kentucky and graduated with her BA Degree from Warner Southern College. While at UK she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and participated in many collegiate groups.
Her working career was involved in medical administration at the Bond Clinic, PA and Spring Lake Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a devoted caregiver to her late parents, Rich and Buddie Daniel. She was a member of the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven and a past Board Member of the Ridge Art Association and held a current Florida real estate license. She was instrumental in opening the original Women's Resource Center of Winter Haven on Lake Howard and was very passionate about giving back to our community and those in need. Her mission was to assist others, very often counseling families in their time of need with skilled nursing care advice and directives, making sure their family members were cared for and a grief counselor. She was very dedicated to her family, friends and loved the Winter Haven community.
With her children she was very active in the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts of America, which she also was involved with for decades with her parents.
She received her Master Gardener's certificate from the University of Florida in 2014, which brought her immense pride, and enjoyment in her retirement, actively volunteering often at local market events.
Having grown up on Lake Summit, water skiing at a very young age, and fishing Little Gasparilla and Boca Grande, her love of the water and sandy beaches were always her undeniable 'happy place' that she passed down to her children.
She is a Member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
A celebration of life service will take place at The First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven at 11am Wednesday, October 5, 2016.
In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the soup kitchen at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
