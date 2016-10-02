MELVIN M.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELVIN M. REAGLE LAKELAND - Melvin M. Reagle.
REAGLE
LAKELAND - Melvin M. Reagle, 81, of Lakeland, passed away September 30, 2016. He was born in Stratford, NJ to parents Marvin and Marian (Farrell) Reagle on January 31, 1935.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Ruth Davis. Left to treasure his memory are his children, Donna Hoffmann and her husband, Brian, Mike Reagle and his wife, Darcy, Debra Lichtenwalner and her husband, Mike; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Marian Harmon and Janet Elling; brother, David Reagle and his wife, Barbara; as well as extended family and many friends.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016