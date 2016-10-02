OMERGEANE

CARTER



WINTER HAVEN - Omergeane Carter, 81, of Winter Haven went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 19, 2016. Omergeane 'Jean' Carter was born on August 2, 1935, in Jasper, FL to parents Roy E. and Eutha Bell Wynn.

Mrs. Carter and her husband, Arva Lee, founded Lee's Furniture in 1975. Mrs. Carter was the office manager for Lee's until her illness in 2013.

Known for her delicious southern cooking, especially fish fries, Omergeane enjoyed sharing meals and conversation with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arva Lee; and brothers, Billy and Elmer Wynn.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her son, Jerry (Rebecca) Carter, Winter Haven; daughter, Ramona (Keith) Bare, Winter Haven; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; sister, Idell Munson, Webster; broth-er, Jack (Beth) Wynn, Roosevelt, UT; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Memorial services honoring Omergeane Carter will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Avenue C SE, Winter Haven.

Steele's Family Funeral Services are handling arrangements.



