MARGARET MARY
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET MARY WHITTEMORE WINTER HAVEN - Margaret Mary Whittemore.
WHITTEMORE
WINTER HAVEN - Margaret Mary Whittemore, 87, of Winter Haven and New Port Richey, FL passed away on Monday, September 19, 2016, at Madison Pointe Care Center in New Port Richey.
Born May 14, 1929, to Hugh and Mary Dwyer in Cambridge, MA, she grew up there and in Boston with her sister, Barbara. She was married to Albert Whittemore on June 18, 1949, and they had 5 children. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
Margaret attended Holy Trinity High School, loved fashion, music and dancing. She worked as an operator for the phone company and in an administrative capacity for several employers.
Albert and Margaret relocated to Winter Haven in 1989, after retiring and spent more than sixteen very happy years with their Winter Haven friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 2007; and her first born infant child, Mary.
Margaret leaves her daughter, Karen Bell; son Scott (and his wife, Patty); son, Mark (and his wife, Kathy); and daughter, Laura Rogan (and her husband, Richard). She is also survived by six grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10am, Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at St. Joseph Catholic Ch-urch Chapel. Following the service, she will be inurned with her husband, Albert at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016