Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET MARY WHITTEMORE WINTER HAVEN - Margaret Mary Whittemore. View Sign



WHITTEMORE



WINTER HAVEN - Margaret Mary Whittemore, 87, of Winter Haven and New Port Richey, FL passed away on Monday, September 19, 2016, at Madison Pointe Care Center in New Port Richey.

Born May 14, 1929, to Hugh and Mary Dwyer in Cambridge, MA, she grew up there and in Boston with her sister, Barbara. She was married to Albert Whittemore on June 18, 1949, and they had 5 children. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.

Margaret attended Holy Trinity High School, loved fashion, music and dancing. She worked as an operator for the phone company and in an administrative capacity for several employers.

Albert and Margaret relocated to Winter Haven in 1989, after retiring and spent more than sixteen very happy years with their Winter Haven friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 2007; and her first born infant child, Mary.

Margaret leaves her daughter, Karen Bell; son Scott (and his wife, Patty); son, Mark (and his wife, Kathy); and daughter, Laura Rogan (and her husband, Richard). She is also survived by six grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10am, Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at St. Joseph Catholic Ch-urch Chapel. Following the service, she will be inurned with her husband, Albert at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent at



MARGARET MARYWHITTEMOREWINTER HAVEN - Margaret Mary Whittemore, 87, of Winter Haven and New Port Richey, FL passed away on Monday, September 19, 2016, at Madison Pointe Care Center in New Port Richey.Born May 14, 1929, to Hugh and Mary Dwyer in Cambridge, MA, she grew up there and in Boston with her sister, Barbara. She was married to Albert Whittemore on June 18, 1949, and they had 5 children. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.Margaret attended Holy Trinity High School, loved fashion, music and dancing. She worked as an operator for the phone company and in an administrative capacity for several employers.Albert and Margaret relocated to Winter Haven in 1989, after retiring and spent more than sixteen very happy years with their Winter Haven friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 2007; and her first born infant child, Mary.Margaret leaves her daughter, Karen Bell; son Scott (and his wife, Patty); son, Mark (and his wife, Kathy); and daughter, Laura Rogan (and her husband, Richard). She is also survived by six grandchildren.A memorial Mass will be held at 10am, Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at St. Joseph Catholic Ch-urch Chapel. Following the service, she will be inurned with her husband, Albert at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com