HAROLD H. THOMPSON, JR., 85
LAKELAND - Mr. Harold H. Thompson, Jr. died on September 30, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born August 14, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA. Harold served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime member of the N.R.A.
Harold was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Thompson.
Survivors include his wife, Germaine Thompson, Lakeland; six children, David (Elaine), Lakeland, Gary (Michelle), Schwenksville, PA., Steven (Sue), Harleysville, PA., Barbara Jo (Scott) Milone, Levittown, PA., Robert (Terri), Ridgway, PA., and Julie Fink, Bristol, PA.; four stepchildren, Janet (Joe) MacDonald, Norristown, PA., Donna (Dale) Worstal, Bristol, PA., Jule Scheidecker, Bristol, PA., and Germaine Flesch, Lewisburg, PA.; 27 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Ambler, PA.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016