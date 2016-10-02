KELLY LEANNE WHALEN LANGELLO

Obituary

KELLY
LEANNE WHALEN
LANGELLO, 43

LAKELAND - Kelly Langello died peacefully on September 30, 2016. She is survived by her husband, Donovan; and five children. Services are pending.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2016
