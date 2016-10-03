LARRY CLIFTON

Obituary

LARRY
CLIFTON, 66

WINTER HAVEN - Larry Clifton, 66, passed away on 9/30/2106. Visitation will be Tuesday, 10/4, from 2-3 with a service at 3. Both at Ott-Laughlin in Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2016
