MONTGOMERY, 92
LAKELAND - Ms. Martha Montgomery passed away on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Martha was born on April 29, 1924 to John and Alice Isaacs in Hawi, Hawaii. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lakeland.
She is survived by son, Myron Ray (Denise) Elmer; daughter, Shirley (William) McGahee; grandchildren, Michele McGahee, Shannon Dier, Kimberly Barnes and Mark Elmer; great grandchildren, Tyler Dier, Amber Dier, Kenleigh McGahee, Kylah McGahee, Caleigha Barnes, Chase Elmer and Chance Elmer and great great grandson, Damon Dier.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2016 from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon Street, Lakeland. Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00 pm in the church chapel.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2016