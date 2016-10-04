MARY KAY
BODINE, 68
LAKELAND - Mary Kay Bodine, 68, passed away Sept. 30, 2016.
Mary Kay was born in Grand Rapids, MI on Mar. 31, 1948. She worked at the Bodine family's 39 year old print company, Bodine Printing & Copy Center. Mary Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and treasured the time she spent with her family. Her passions included exercise, eating right and healthy living.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Bruce M. Bodine; son, Bruce (Amy) M. Bodine, Jr.; daughter, Danielle R. Boles; brothers, William (Jan) J. Navigato and Ronald (Helen) J. Navigato; sister, Jill (Don) A. Maybee; and grandchildren, Ansley Bodine, Claudia Bodine, Holly Claire Bodine, Gavin Boles, Gwendolyn Boles and Gunnar Boles.
A memorial service will be conducted Sat. (Oct. 8th) at 2 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Kay's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2016