ANNA L.
POWELL, 75
BARTOW - Anna L. Powell, age 75, passed away at home on Friday, September 30, 2016 in Bartow.
Born June 21, 1941 in Rainelle, WV, she was the daughter of the late Harry Marshall and Virginia (Nutter) Carr. Anna worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant for the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. She attended the Church of God of Bartow.
Anna is preceded in death by her husband Gary Wayne Powell in 2006. She is survived by a loving family that includes her children, Wayne A. Powell (Laura) of Venice Beach, FL, Dreama L. Whitaker (Charles) of Bartow, her grandchildren: Kelsey, Michael, Heather, Lyla, Kaitlyn, Katlyn, Breana, Brooklyn, and her great grandchildren: James, Aubrey.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 7th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 8th at 11:00am at the Church of God of Bartow, 1460 East Stuart Street in Bartow.
Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2016