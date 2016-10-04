DAVID ALLEN
BARK, 65
LAKELAND - David Allen Bark, 65, died October 1, 2016, due to liver disease.
Mr. Bark was born October 3, 1950 in Midland, MI and moved to Lakeland in 1955. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Southwest Junior High, and Lakeland Senior High School. Mr. Bark managed General Alarm Corporation and enjoyed reading and boating.
He was predeceased by his mother Colline Bark and brother Daniel Bark. He is survived by his father Douglas Bark, and siblings Steven Bark and Katherine Bark.
A Memorial Mass will be conducted October 7, 2016 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W Lemon Street, Lakeland. Donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805, in lieu of flowers.
