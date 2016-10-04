BABY KHRISTIAN
|
NATALIA
PRIMUS, Infant
WINTER HAVEN - Baby Khristian Natalia Primus, 3 months, of Winter Haven went to be with Jesus on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Khristian was born June 6, 2016 in Davenport and was a resident of Winter Haven. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Winter Haven. She enjoyed smiling, watching TV and loved her sisters.
She went to join her maternal grandfather Johnny Orcasitas.
Khristian Natalia is survived by her loving family: parents: Wayne & Amanda Primus, Jr. of Winter Haven, 3 sisters: Kamryn, Kendall & Kaydence of Winter Haven, paternal grandfather: Wayne Primus, Sr. of Winter Haven, paternal grandmother: Darlene (Horace) Moton of Dundee, maternal grandmother: Maribel Rivera of Orlando, special aunt: Frances Orcasitas of Orlando, 2 uncles: Tevin Johnson of Dundee, Giancarlos Fernandez of Orlando, along with all her other loving & devoted family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at Kersey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park, Babyland.
Visitation will be held before services from 10-11 AM at the funeral home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2016