|
DAVID ZANE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ZANE CAUDILL.
CAUDILL, Jr., 65
TROY, AL. - David Zane Caudill, Jr., age 65, of Troy died Thursday, September 22, 2016 in Pensacola, Florida.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday October 5, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Louis Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at Green Hills Funeral Home.
Survivors include: his children, David Caudill III, Lakeland, Fl., Shane Caudill, Lakeland, Fl., Logan Caudill, and Logan's mother, Laurie Caudill, Troy, stepchildren, Brian King, Lake Park, Ga., Stacey King, Columbia, Al., Jenny Troyer, Bourbon, IA., grandchildren, Aubree Caudill, Corbin Caudill and Emily Caudill, step grandchildren, Shayla Davis, Jaydon Davis, Gavyn Nelson, Kylie King, Hunter King and Maylee King, his parents, David Caudill, Sr. and Marie Caudill of Lakeland, Fl., brother, Michael Caudill, sister, Patricia Watson.
The staff of Green Hills Funeral home is honored to serve the Caudill family.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2016
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|