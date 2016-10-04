LARRY NORMAN CLIFTON

Obituary

LARRY NORMAN
CLIFTON, 66

WINTER HAVEN - Larry Norman Clifton, 66, died 9/30/16. Visit: Tues. (today), 2-3pm with funeral services at 3pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Hm, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2016
