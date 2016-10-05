PATRICIA 'PATSY'
ANN PRICE, 85
LAKELAND - Patricia Ann Price passed away on September 17, 2016.
She was born on November 11, 1930 in Foster, WV and predeceased by her husband, Maxwell Price. She is survived by her 5 sons: David Price, James Price, Patrick Price, Douglas Price and Barry L. Price; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2016