RICHARD ARTHUR
|
BECKERT, 91
ST. PETERSBURG - Richard Arthur Beckert, 91, of St Petersburg passed away Oct 1, 2016.
Dick was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Lt. Commander. Between WWII and the Korean Conflict, he graduated from Purdue University in 1949. After discharge from the Navy, Dick began a very long, successful career in Industrial Sales. A lifelong workaholic, he finally completely retired at the age of 82. Dick was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1964 by Gov. Breathitt. Dick moved his family from Northern Kentucky to Treasure Island in 1969 seeking the Florida lifestyle. He lived in St Petersburg for the rest of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Carol Ann Fast Beckert, daughters Patricia Ann and Barbara Ann, sons Richard Arthur, Jr., Jeffery Andrew and Bruce Alan, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
