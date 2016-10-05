WILLIAM 'WILLIE'
|
JOHNSON, 43
11/26/1972 - 10/3/2016
LAKELAND - William 'Willie' Johnson, age 43, passed away 10/3/16.
Survived by parents 'Dearold' & Scharlet Vinzant, siblings Clem 'Butch' Johnson, James Johnson, John Vinzant, William 'Woody' Vinzant, Fred Vinzant, Linda Cain, all of Lakeland, Candy Kidd of Winter Haven.
The family will receive friends at their residence Sat. Oct. 8, 2016 starting at 2:00 P.M.
Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2016