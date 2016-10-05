MARGARET DEES
THOMAS-MOFFATT
LAKELAND - Margaret Dees Thomas-Moffatt, 80, of Lakeland, Florida, went home to be with Jesus on October 3, 2016.
She was a proud graduate of Kathleen High School and a member of the Kathleen Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lee Thomas; and son, Gary Thomas. She is survived by her husband, Bill Moffatt; children, Glenda Thomas and Glenn Thomas; grandchildren, Crystal Taylor, Jason Thomas, Summer Thomas, Autumn Thomas and Hunter Thomas; and 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter.
A Celebration of life will be held Friday, October 7 at 11:00 A.M. at Griffin Baptist Church, 3225 Kathleen Road, Lakeland, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Committal to follow at Griffin Cemetery, Lakeland. Expressions of condolence at
