SHELDON M. 'SHELLY'

MAROTTI, 94



WINTER HAVEN - Sheldon M. Marotti 'Shelly,' age 94, passed away Monday, October 3rd, 2016, at the Hawthorne Inn of Winter Haven.

Mrs. Marotti was born in Alexandria, Virginia on June 24th, 1922 to Ira and Louise Brown. She moved to Winter Haven in 1954 and ran the P.T.A. thrift shop for the high school.

She was a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #8. She also served as president of the Women's Club of Winter Haven. Shelly was a faithful member and devoted to many of the activities at Grace Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Marotti was preceded in death by her husband John L. Marotti. She is survived by her daughter Lynda (Richard) Hawkins of Lake Alfred, and son Mitch (Becky) Harvey of Winter Haven. She is also survived by her grandchildren Becky (Chris) Stewart of Lake Alfred, Misty Hawkins of Winter Haven, Karen Brown of Winter Haven, Laura Cannon of Winter Haven, and Lisa Harvey of Winter Haven, her great grandchildren Kyle (Haylie) Stewart of Lakeland, Alyssa Stewart of Winter Haven, Dustin Brown of Winter Haven, and Emma Britt of Winter Haven, her great, great granddaughter Lilly Stewart of Lakeland.

Funeral services will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home at 10 am on Thursday, October 6th, 2016. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Grace Lutheran School of Winter Haven.







