ROBERT 'BOB' AUGUSTUS

PATRICK III, 92



LAKELAND - Robert Augustus Patrick III, 'Bob,' 92, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2016 in his home due to natural causes.

He is joining his wife of 67 years, Jean, and oldest son Rob, in heaven and is survived by a large and loving family: his sons and their wives- Tim and Laura, John and Teresa, Jim and Meg and Rob's wife Debbie with nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Jim Patrick, sisters Mary McCarty, Martha Lewis and Grace Sheppard.

Born and raised in Wauchula, FL in 1924, he spent most of his life in Lakeland, FL. After graduating from Lakeland High School in 1942, he served in WWII in the Pacific Campaign as a Navy Pharmacist's Mate (Corpsman) from 1942 to 1946. Up until his passing, he regularly read the many letters he and Jean exchanged. He wrote extensively and shared many memories that tell of a true love story.

After the war, he attended Florida Southern College. He had two successful careers as a life insurance salesman and entrepreneur in home and industrial paints and special coatings. While in the paint business he invented and sold several products. There are structures throughout Lakeland still wearing his coatings.

Bob was an avid bowler and golfer having been a Club Champion in 1977 at Cleveland Heights Golf and Country Club. He golfed into his 90s and relished the time he spent on the course with his sons and grandsons. He couldn't hit the ball as far as he used to but every shot he took was straight as an arrow. A skill he did not leave to his sons unfortunately.

Bob passed on his terms, in his home, surrounded by those who loved him. If only we could all be so fortunate after almost a century of blessings.

A visitation will be held on Oct. 6th, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home at 9 am. A graveside ceremony will be conducted at 10 am in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.







