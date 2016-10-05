LESLIE TERRELL
AUBURNDALE - Terrell Lyle, 63, son of Leslie T. Lyle (deceased) and Charlie Denmark Baxley, passed away Friday, September 30th, 2016, while on hunting trip.
Born in South Carolina, he was a long time resident of Polk County, graduated from Bartow Sr. High and attended Polk County Jr. College. He retired from the Dept of Transportation.
He was a fun loving and caring gentleman who was truly dedicated to his family. Terrell never met a stranger and would talk to everyone about anything. He had a huge heart he used up way too soon.
He was survived by his wife of 29 yrs (who passed away Monday Oct 3rd) Nancy Boyd Lyle, sister, Sherry Lyle Trupp (Mark), brothers, Glenn Grimes (Anna), Neil Newman (Karen) and Phillip Thomas, sister in law Shirley Boyd Faber, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and the Charles Prevatte family.
Nancy Boyd Lyle, daughter of Jack and Lola Boyd (deceased), passed away Monday, Oct 3rd 2016, at her home, only days after losing her husband, Terrell of 29 years.
A long time resident of Auburndale, she graduated from Auburndale Sr. High and worked for ComCar Ind. for 46 years.
Nancy loved gardening and reading, so you could always find her in her garden or reading. She may have been short in statue but she was big in the heart department.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Boyd Faber (Mike), niece Lauren, great nephew Jacob, and Terrell's entire family, all of whom loved her dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Arians Clubhouse in Auburndale Sunday at 1:00pm.
