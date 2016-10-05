PAUL EDWARD
MANNIS, Sr., 75
DUNDEE - Paul Edward Mannis, Sr., 75, of Dundee, FL passed away on October 3, 2016.
He was born on March 17, 1941 in Chatanooga, TN and moved to Dundee when he was nineteen. Paul was retired from Dundee Citrus Growers Assoc. after some 40 plus years. He was a member of Church on the Hill in Dundee and loved to go hunting and fishing, as well as going to flea markets and to Civil War battlegrounds.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Pauline Mannis; sisters, Patsy and Helen and grandsons, B.J. and William. Paul is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Sue Mannis; children, Cynthia Pearson of Auburndale, FL, Paul (Jeannie) Mannis, Jr. of Lake Wales, FL, Selena Mannis of Lake Wales, James Lee Mannis of Ardmore, AL, Diane (Gene) Dunn of Haines City, FL, Jeff (Dee) Davis of Haines City; brothers, Luther (Sharon) Mannis of Alexandria, VA, Roy Lee Mannis of Lake Wales, Jimmy Mannis of Frost Proof, FL; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and a whole lot of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Friday, October 7, 2016 from 12 noon until the funeral at 1 pm at Church on the Hill in Dundee. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Church on the Hill, P.O. Box 769, Dundee, FL 33838.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2016