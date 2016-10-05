KELLEY R.
|
FREEMAN, 52
Bomar Trophy Shop
LAKELAND - Mrs. Kelley Freeman was born in Lakeland on January 30, 1964; she went to be with the Lord October 1, 2016.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, Robert Kendrick and Mary Kendrick Norman and her brother, Allen S. Kells. She is survived by her husband, Charles Freeman; her children: son, Kyle R. Stinson, stepson, Charles Freeman Jr. and stepdaughter, Nickki Freeman Braun. She is also survived by her sisters, Christine Gest and Lori Addleman of Lakeland; brother, Rob Kendrick of Virginia Beach, VA and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lighthouse Ministry.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2016