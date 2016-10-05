|
VIRGIL LEE
GREEN, 65
LAKELAND - Virgil Lee Green, 65, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 29, 2016. Virgil was born November 26, 1950, in Holly Hill, South Carolina, to Riley and Irene Green. He was a resident of Lakeland for the past 36 years.
Virgil is best known for his deep and genuine love for people. Having served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 34 years, he strove to imitate his God by loving others in 'deed and truth' (1 John 3:18). His warm smile, infectious laugh, jokes, funny stories, and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Yvonne Gibbs Green; three daughters, Keomi (Ryan) Baker, Kalandra Green, and Kala Green; two brothers, Roger Green and James Green; six sisters, Arlene (Bob) Montgomery, Janie Sellers, Charlotte (Matthew) Smalls, Margaret (Johnny) Gordon, Ruthie Gadson, and Linda Wright; three brothers-in-law, Adam (Laura) Doctor, Ernest Doctor, and Eugene Ritter; four sisters-in-law, Louvania (Willie James) Taylor, Christine Bowers, Beverly (William) Moultrie, and Clara (Isaiah) Capers; two grandchildren, Nia Acheampong and Zyon Needham, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends who all loved him dearly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2016 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Highway, Lakeland 33801. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2100 Providence Road, Lakeland, 33805.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2016
