A. 'JEANETTE' ROBERTS, 70
EAGLE LAKE - Alma A. 'Jeanette' Roberts of Eagle Lake, FL passed away Sunday, October 2, 2016. She was 70.
A native of Winter Haven, FL, born November 16, 1945 to Francis and Gertrude Stovall Adams, Jeanette has been a lifelong resident of the area. She retired from the Winter Haven News Chief after 26 years of service, then after that, retired from the Gessler Clinic after 17 years. She was a devoted member of Village Church of God, where she taught children's church for many years; and she attended Project Hope.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Carla Moss, and her brother Almon Adams. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Casey Roberts; her daughters: Angela Jeanette Pilkenton (Mike) of Lake Wales, and Lisa Campbell (Jeff) of Salsbury, NC; her sister: Lorraine Walker of Lake Alfred, FL; her brother: Frank Adams, Jr. of Thomasville, NC; her grandchildren: Jessica Futch (Darius), Michael Lee Pilkenton, Steven Pilkenton, and Jeremiah Pilkenton, Jeffrey Hancock, Elizabeth Hancock; and her great grandchildren: Jaylen Pilkenton, Kaylen Futch, Brayden Futch, and Ian Pilkenton.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2:00 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM. Interment will be at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake.
Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2016