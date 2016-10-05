MORRIS ELBERT
LAKELAND - Mr. Morris Elbert Zipprer, born in Lake Wales on September 10, 1923; died October 2, 2016.
He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Carpenter Zipprer, early pioneers of this area.
He began playing tennis at an early age and became the champion of Polk County.
While in high school he became a member of the first Highlander Band under Harry Grant, the first director.
Following graduation from high school he attended the University of Florida until he was drafted into the United States Army during World War II where he served in the infantry of the Red Bull Division at the age of 18, going through Africa into Italy.
After the war, he graduated from Stetson University. He began teaching school in Lakeland Junior High School, after which he became principal. He then became the first principal of Lime Street Elementary School and later became Lakeland High School principal.
He was a member of The Lakeland Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award and attended the International Convention in Italy.
Following his retirement from the Polk County School System, he operated the family ranch on the Kissimmee River where the Zipprer family had been in the cattle business for a century.
Mr. Zipprer is preceded by his parents, William and Elizabeth Zipprer, and step-grandson Milton Young IV.
Morris is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Zipprer; sister, Mary L. Zipprer; sons, Terry (Gerda) Zipprer, Gary (Tami) Zipprer; daughter, Cherie Zipprer; step-son, Milton 'Buddy' Young III; grandchildren, Christopher (Dana) Zipprer, David (Elizabeth) Zipprer, Heather (Matt) Fish; step-grandson, John Beckley Young; great-grand-child, Logan David Fish; great great-grandson, Milton Young V; and his faithful bulldog, Thumbelina.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Helping Hand Nursing Services.
The family will receive friends in The Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel on Wednesday October 5 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Services will be Thursday, October 6, 10 am at Heath Funeral Chapel with a reception following in the Tribute Center at 11:00 am.
