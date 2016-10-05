Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORRIS ELBERT ZIPPRER LAKELAND - Morris Elbert Zipprer. View Sign

MORRIS ELBERT

ZIPPRER



LAKELAND - Mr. Morris Elbert Zipprer, born in Lake Wales on September 10, 1923; died October 2, 2016.

He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Carpenter Zipprer, early pioneers of this area.

He began playing tennis at an early age and became the champion of Polk County.

While in high school he became a member of the first Highlander Band under Harry Grant, the first director.

Following graduation from high school he attended the University of Florida until he was drafted into the United States Army during World War II where he served in the infantry of the Red Bull Division at the age of 18, going through Africa into Italy.

After the war, he graduated from Stetson University. He began teaching school in Lakeland Junior High School, after which he became principal. He then became the first principal of Lime Street Elementary School and later became Lakeland High School principal.

He was a member of The Lakeland Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award and attended the International Convention in Italy.

Following his retirement from the Polk County School System, he operated the family ranch on the Kissimmee River where the Zipprer family had been in the cattle business for a century.

Mr. Zipprer is preceded by his parents, William and Elizabeth Zipprer, and step-grandson Milton Young IV.

Morris is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Zipprer; sister, Mary L. Zipprer; sons, Terry (Gerda) Zipprer, Gary (Tami) Zipprer; daughter, Cherie Zipprer; step-son, Milton 'Buddy' Young III; grandchildren, Christopher (Dana) Zipprer, David (Elizabeth) Zipprer, Heather (Matt) Fish; step-grandson, John Beckley Young; great-grand-child, Logan David Fish; great great-grandson, Milton Young V; and his faithful bulldog, Thumbelina.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Helping Hand Nursing Services.

The family will receive friends in The Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel on Wednesday October 5 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Services will be Thursday, October 6, 10 am at Heath Funeral Chapel with a reception following in the Tribute Center at 11:00 am.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com







MORRIS ELBERTZIPPRERLAKELAND - Mr. Morris Elbert Zipprer, born in Lake Wales on September 10, 1923; died October 2, 2016.He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Carpenter Zipprer, early pioneers of this area.He began playing tennis at an early age and became the champion of Polk County.While in high school he became a member of the first Highlander Band under Harry Grant, the first director.Following graduation from high school he attended the University of Florida until he was drafted into the United States Army during World War II where he served in the infantry of the Red Bull Division at the age of 18, going through Africa into Italy.After the war, he graduated from Stetson University. He began teaching school in Lakeland Junior High School, after which he became principal. He then became the first principal of Lime Street Elementary School and later became Lakeland High School principal.He was a member of The Lakeland Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award and attended the International Convention in Italy.Following his retirement from the Polk County School System, he operated the family ranch on the Kissimmee River where the Zipprer family had been in the cattle business for a century.Mr. Zipprer is preceded by his parents, William and Elizabeth Zipprer, and step-grandson Milton Young IV.Morris is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Zipprer; sister, Mary L. Zipprer; sons, Terry (Gerda) Zipprer, Gary (Tami) Zipprer; daughter, Cherie Zipprer; step-son, Milton 'Buddy' Young III; grandchildren, Christopher (Dana) Zipprer, David (Elizabeth) Zipprer, Heather (Matt) Fish; step-grandson, John Beckley Young; great-grand-child, Logan David Fish; great great-grandson, Milton Young V; and his faithful bulldog, Thumbelina.The family would like to express their gratitude to Helping Hand Nursing Services.The family will receive friends in The Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel on Wednesday October 5 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Services will be Thursday, October 6, 10 am at Heath Funeral Chapel with a reception following in the Tribute Center at 11:00 am.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com